3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $459,900

Check out this all custom beautiful farmhouse style ranch on over 5 well landscaped acres. The long concrete driveway leads up to front of house on right and 50x30 oversized 3 car garage on left. Garage has own 200 amp service and water. Home offers 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and an office. Flooring throughout is a 40 year waterproof laminate and great room/kitchen area has tongue and groove pine ceilings. Master bedroom opens to large attached bath with dual separate vanities, stand alone tub, tile shower with rainfall head, and brick tile flooring which matches kitchen backsplash. Continue through to the 17x7 walk-in master closet. The concrete outside goes between the home and garage and leads around rear to a nice 16x12 patio. Out back there is also a 22kw stand alone Generac generator which conveys. This home has too many custom upgrades to mention so please ask for more details. Act fast to own this one of a kind home just 1 mile from Winton Country Club Golf Course.