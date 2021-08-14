Check out this all custom beautiful farmhouse style ranch on over 5 well landscaped acres. The long concrete driveway leads up to front of house on right and 50x30 oversized 3 car garage on left. Garage has own 200 amp service and water. Home offers 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and an office. Flooring throughout is a 40 year waterproof laminate and great room/kitchen area has tongue and groove pine ceilings. Master bedroom opens to large attached bath with dual separate vanities, stand alone tub, tile shower with rainfall head, and brick tile flooring which matches kitchen backsplash. Continue through to the 17x7 walk-in master closet. The concrete outside goes between the home and garage and leads around rear to a nice 16x12 patio. Out back there is also a 22kw stand alone Generac generator which conveys. This home has too many custom upgrades to mention so please ask for more details. Act fast to own this one of a kind home just 1 mile from Winton Country Club Golf Course.
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
- Updated
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
The Greenhaus at Crisp is blooming quickly, preparing for an opening sometime in the next three weeks.
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Masks are still optional in Campbell County Public Schools, but the Campbell County School Board said Monday it is awaiting guidance from its legal counsel following the updated guidance from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bigham had four perfect games, struck out 256 batters and finished with a 0.07 ERA (good for third all-time in the state) while helping Rustburg to a Class 3 state title.