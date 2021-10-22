Custom Home One level living with wide doorways, Active Solar system, 27 Ft Saltwater pool. Bonus room for home office / Den. Oversized metal garage with 3 doors/workshop. Must see this gorgeous home with over 6 acres and stunning views. Dual fuel Kitchen stove. Gas top electric oven. Custom Cabinets in Laundry room w/sink. Conditioned Crawl Space. Additional insulation. Two patio's & screened porch on rear of home. Tall Rubbermaid shed conveys with home. Large 3 car workshop/garage Steel 40 x 60 has rough in for office and plumbing for bathroom. Run in Shed and 2 additional storage sheds.
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $549,900
