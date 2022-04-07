Great investment opportunity in Amherst county. This ranch style home offers main level living on a secluded 2.5 acres off of the main road. Also offers a living room fireplace and level yard for all outdoor fun. Perfect opportunity to make this home your own under tax value!
3 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $64,900
