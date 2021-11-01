Great opportunity to live in a well established neighborhood in the Town of Appomattox. This 3 bedroom home has many updates that include new heat pump in 2016 and recently serviced, new flooring in 2021, New basement and kitchen doors in 2021, vinyl windows 2018 with 2" Blinds, Gutter Guards. Vapor barrier in crawl space. Check out the travertine back splash in the kitchen and updated counter top. The Den has a wood burning fireplace and a great space for a home office. Entertain on the large deck with solar lighting. Nice stick built shed in the back yard. The carport with new ceiling and attic access is wonderful for staying out of the weather when bringing in the groceries. Let us help make this house your home.
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $189,900
