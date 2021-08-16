3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $219,900

This home has it all inside and out! Relax on screened in porch or patio overlooking back yard surrounded with privacy fence. Perfect area for kids or pets to run and play. Two car garage attached with breezeway. Beautiful remodeled bath just completed. Hardwood floors throughout majority of home. Roof just replaced in 2020. Spacious kitchen and den with wood burning fireplace. 35x15 Patio. Lots of charm and character in this solid built home. Call for your showing today!