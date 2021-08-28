 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $249,900

Beautiful ranch home nestled right outside the town of Appomattox. Open floor plan in living room, kitchen and dining room with hardwood floors. Newly installed gas logs in the living room. Beauitful granite countertops, white cabinets, and stainless appliances in kitchen. Large master bedroom with double vanity in the master bath. Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement or perfect opportunity to finish for extra living space. Call today for your personal showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert