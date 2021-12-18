3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $249,900

New construction, conveniently located in Appomattox, but still a short drive to Lynchburg and Farmville. Featuring an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings in the living room, hardwood floors throughout main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms. Black stainless appliances, Granite counter tops, white soft close shaker style cabinets, make an impressive statement in this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Fireplace in the living room for the cool days. Relax on the covered front porch or back patio.