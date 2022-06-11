 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $257,990

3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $257,990

Welcome to 194 Lucy Street in the heart of Appomattox. This brand new home features an open concept kitchen with quartz, lots of cabinetry and access to the large deck. The main level features a primary suite with luxury bathroom, main level washer/dryer, nice size dining room. Upstairs two large bedrooms share a custom designed bathroom. This is one home you won't want to miss.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert