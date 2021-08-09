 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $259,900

A complete, newly renovated modern home. This home is all on one level with a beautiful open concept and an additional kitchenette for visitors. There is a large workshop on the property as well as 2 full acres of spacious, flat land and a circular drive. Schedule a private showing before this one is gone!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert