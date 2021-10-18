 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $259,900

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, all one level ranch home sitting on 1.42 acres less than 10 minutes to Appomattox town! Walk into an open floor concept directly into your living room with high ceilings and a fireplace. Eat dinner in your dining room area which opens to your deck. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets. The laundry closet is on the main level. 2 bedrooms have newer laminate floor. The master bedroom has high ceilings, a walk in closet and a full bathroom with a stand up shower. Head downstairs to the full, heated, unfinished basement for additional future expansion! Enjoy evenings on your deck or porch watching the sunset and beautiful mountain views every day! Plenty of yard space in the back!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert