3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $279,990

Welcome to 194 Lucy Street in the heart of Appomattox. Get a beautiful brand new home with an additional lot that provides an open space that would be great for a fenced in yard, future pool, garden, the possibilities are endless. This home features an open concept kitchen with quartz, lots of cabinetry and access to the large deck. The main level features a primary suite with luxury bathroom, main level washer/dryer, nice size dining room. Upstairs two large bedrooms share a custom designed bathroom. This is one home you won't want to miss.