3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $286,900

Welcome to tranquil living in historic Appomattox! Spectacular like-new one level, 3 bedroom home in Country Club area of Appomattox. The larger master suite will amaze with its sitting/office area, his/her walk-in closets, double basin vanity, linen closet, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Living room opens to a deluxe kitchen with all appliances, breakfast bar, island & large eating area spanning to a family room with stone surround fireplace, built-ins and access to the covered porch. Large laundry room off of kitchen leads to rear deck. Detached storage building. Very low maintenance home & energy efficient too! Large home site with lots of outdoor space is surrounded by homes of distinction and only 5 minutes away from this quaint & charming town! 2 Car Detached Garage. Improvements include New Air Ducts with UV, New Well pump 2020, Septic cleaned and new floaters late 2021, New Covered Front porch added, Flooring upgraded and replaced. All ready for you to move in and enjoy!