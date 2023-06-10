Brand new & minutes to town! Home will not last long at this price. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, tile bath flooring, Stainless steel appliances, large yard for kids & pets. All situated on a nice flat 2.71 acres; Call for your showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $289,900
