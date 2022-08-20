3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $294,000

3BD/2BA situated beautifully on 1 acre, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Tile Bath, Granite Countertops, Nice Mountain Views!
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
3BD/2BA situated beautifully on 1 acre, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Tile Bath, Granite Countertops, Nice Mountain Views!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One of Lynchburg historic homes is on the market.
Alana Rudder decided to become a living organ donor after seeing a commercial about it when she was 11. Little did she know what the future would bring.
BEDFORD — An Indiana man pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated murder and robbery in connection with the June 2020 stabbing death of a Moneta r…
Virginia’s community colleges on Aug. 11 announced the launch of a Virginia Infrastructure Academy to address the needs within the infrastruct…
Farmers across Central Virginia were able to breathe easily — at least for the summer — as their fruit crops mostly came to full bloom and are…
A Texas man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Bedford County, police said.
Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda announced Tuesday the hiring of a new deputy city manager, naming Greg Patrick to the position effective S…
Kishau Rogers, a Lynchburg native and E.C. Glass High School graduate, is now an award-winning technology entrepreneur on a mission to solve t…
Former Pamplin mayor William Reve Horton pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.