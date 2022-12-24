3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $294,000

3BD/2BA home on 1ac. Close to town, rocking chair front porch. Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors, Granite countertops, tile in bath.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
3BD/2BA home on 1ac. Close to town, rocking chair front porch. Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors, Granite countertops, tile in bath.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The University of Lynchburg has revealed a $12 million budget deficit after evaluation from its academic and administrative departments.
Hair stylist Michelle Ramsey describes herself and her brand as “colorful, wholesome and accepting.”
As 2022 closes out, local women who own businesses are looking to continue empowering others.
While issuing the sentence, a judge said he "can't put my mind around how a person has that much anger."
More than 12,000 electric utility customers in the Lynchburg region are reported to be without power Friday morning, according to the utility'…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
Feelings of Christmas filled the air Saturday at Lynchburg's Compassion Church of the Nazarene, as church members loaded boxes filled with hol…
Dunkin Donuts has submitted a site plan for opening a new location in Madison Heights in the site of a former Biscuitville on U.S. 29 Business…
The defendant in a Bedford County murder case who is accused of strangling a Forest woman in October has been extradited to Virginia from Nort…
The 6-foot Lynchburg native said he has received an offer from Ball State through cornerbacks coach Vic Hall. Hall was a star quarterback at Gretna High before playing defensive back at the University of Virginia.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.