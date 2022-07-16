 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $319,900

Additional 1.02 adjacent building lot for purchase. Enjoy country living while having easy access to highway 460, BWXT, and to the rapidly growing town of Appomattox. This quality built home has a well laid out kitchen that accesses the back patio and is open to a 30x13 great room. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and extra storage in the pantry, and 6x3 center island/breakfast bar. The master bedroom measures 18x12 and features a generous walk in closet, double sink vanity and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, laundry, and a second full bathroom complete the main floor. The full walk out terrace level has double doors and a concrete pad for easy access of mowers and storage items. Additional features include: An abundance of double hung windows throughout, 36 inch doors, vinyl plank flooring, concrete walkway, and two step entry into the house from the front or back

