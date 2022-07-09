3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $329,900

Additional 1.02 acre adjacent building lot available 10K. Located just minutes from 460 for easy access to Lynchburg or Appomattox. It is open in design with a 30x13 great room with an adjacent kitchen and access to the 12x18 patio. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and extra storage in the pantry, and 6x3 center island/breakfast bar. The master bedroom measures 18x12 and features a generous walk in closet, double sink vanity and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, laundry, and a second full bathroom complete the main floor. The full walk out terrace level has double doors and a concrete pad for easy access of mowers and storage items. Additional features include: An abundance of double hung windows throughout, 36 inch doors, vinyl plank flooring, concrete walkway, and two step entry into the house from the front or back patio. This home is quality built by an experienced builder with over twenty years of experien