Additional 1.02 acre adjacent building lot available 10K. Located just minutes from 460 for easy access to Lynchburg or Appomattox. It is open in design with a 30x13 great room with an adjacent kitchen and access to the 12x18 patio. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and extra storage in the pantry, and 6x3 center island/breakfast bar. The master bedroom measures 18x12 and features a generous walk in closet, double sink vanity and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, laundry, and a second full bathroom complete the main floor. The full walk out terrace level has double doors and a concrete pad for easy access of mowers and storage items. Additional features include: An abundance of double hung windows throughout, 36 inch doors, vinyl plank flooring, concrete walkway, and two step entry into the house from the front or back patio. This home is quality built by an experienced builder with over twenty years of experien
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Duck Donuts will be opening at River Ridge mall soon.
In 43 years of serving as an agriculture teacher at Monelison Middle School, Mark May has seen a multitude of students come through his classr…
Lynchburg police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run.
Rustburg man dies after being found shot in a church parking lot, officials say
A Shipman man was arrested in connection with a stabbing Saturday night in Lynchburg.
Boonsboro Country Club members have seen a new face around the golf course since the middle of May. Jillian Drinkard spends her days mentoring…
A ringing bell sounds off in the distance from Riverside Park on Friday afternoon. A man dressed in a clean, vintage white hat, shirt and pant…
Insomnia Cookies, a cookie and ice cream delivery and walk-in shop, is opening off Wards Road later this summer.
A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with the death of a Rustburg man who was found shot Tuesday in a church parking lot, authoriti…
Nelson supervisors' approval of budget with less school funding causes conflict at school board meeting
Tension between the Nelson County School Board and Board of Supervisors over a recent budget increase rollback led to a confrontation after a …