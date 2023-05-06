Gorgeous new home situated on 1.033 acres, sit on the wrap around porch and enjoy the beautiful views. Enjoy an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the living room. Granite countertops through out, white custom cabinets, hardwood floors in the main living area, carpet in the bed rooms, ceramic tile in baths. Full walkout basement, gives you the opportunity for future additional finished living space. If you are looking for country living but still close to town and a short drive to Lynchburg and Farmville, with all the updates of a new construction this is the property for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $339,900
