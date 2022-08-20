 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $339,900

Beautiful new construction in the Town of Appomattox! Sidewalks to everything adjoin your yard! Hardwood flooring through! Stainless steel appliances, Granite Countertops! Even a smart mirror in the master bath! This home is a must see, tile walk-in showers, landscaped, concrete drive and all just minutes to schools and shopping. Call today to schedule a showing!

