Awesome New Construction in Town! This beautiful home features 9FT ceilings, hardwood & tile flooring throughout lower level. Large laundry room and Garage. Master bath has a beautiful tile shower along with a smart mirror. Granite countertops, SS Appliances. Walk out to your new paved driveway onto the sidewalks and have a nice walk through town. This beautiful home is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $344,900
