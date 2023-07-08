Amazing Views, Great Location and Privacy! Located just a half mile from Appomattox County Community Park, about a mile from Cornerstone Christian Academy and Route 460. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2,146 sqft home built in 2021 sits on 23.28 Acres that is almost completely fenced in! Home features a attached 2 car garage, eat-in kitchen with pantry, dinning room and a large living room with cathedral ceilings. Deck on back of the home looks over your 23 acres and is perfect for entertaining family and friends, enjoying your morning coffee or to take in the sunset. 20x12 storage shed conveys with home. High Speed Firefly Internet is available! Come check out this piece of paradise!
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $484,900
