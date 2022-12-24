3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $499,900

Newer home that is perfect if you're looking for privacy with a small farm. Long driveway leading into the property overlooking your fenced in backyard and fields with woven wire cross fencing. A covered rocking chair front porch you can enjoy your flat front yard with your morning coffee leading you into the home there is a large great room with coat closets. Off the rear is a trex deck with vinyl railing for maintenance-free living. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage, pantry, sliding shelves in cabinets and granite countertops. Just off the kitchen is your formal dining and laundry room. The oversized owner suite has plenty of space for a king bed. There are two walk-in closets and a double vanity in the en-suite. To complete the home there are two guest rooms that share a full bath on the hall. Home does have availability to high speed internet through firefly. You've finally found your slice of paradise!