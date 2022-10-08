3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $529,900

Awesome location! This mini farm is ready for your barnyard animals! Property has woven wire fencing and is cross fenced. Beautiful pasture land. Brand new 20x12 storage building. Practically brand new 2146 square foot home with two car garage was just built in 2021. LVP flooring throughout. Home boasts an eat in kitchen with pantry and a separate dining room as well. Spacious master suite has tray ceiling. Conditioned crawl space. Firefly high speed internet is available. One level, maintenance free living at its best. Call for your showing today!