Custom rambler on 8+ acres with easy access to Appomattox, Farmville, Lynchburg, etc.. Two-car garage main level + one car garage, attached with walk in to main level in-law suite housing a living room, bedroom & bath, (this living room was designed to be bedroom 3 main level, so easily changed to that). Covered front, side & rear porches. Entry foyer, living room / office & formal dining flank the entry foyer, also leading to the main level great / living area open to a wonderful kitchen with all the bells and whistles plus a breakfast area. Spectacular master suite main level w/ great closet space, walk-in shower, tray ceilings, sitting area and plenty of space for all the desired furniture. Lower level offers 2 more bedrooms, huge great room, work shop, 3rd full bath and the same quality as the main level finishes. Detached lawn equipment shed too for the tractor, snow blower, garden tiller, etc.. This unique property is priced under owners costs. Two tankless water heaters.
3 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $900,000
