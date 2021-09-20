 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $129,900

New Listing! This property includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home offers a main level master with a full bath, open concept Kitchen and dinning, tons of outdoor space with ample parking. You will love the convenience to the Paper Mill, National Forest, and The Blue Ridge Parkway. Property is sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford
Local News

Manufacturing facility to open in Bedford

A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert