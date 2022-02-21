 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $164,900

Amazing Ranch home that offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath on a quiet comfortable lot. House is perfect for a small or growing family. Easy to maintain yard with plenty of space to play. House has been completely renovated within the last 5 years. New well pump within the last two years. HVAC less than 5 years old. Large crawl space that is great for storage, easy to access. Large porch to enjoy outdoor fun or simply relax.

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.

