3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $169,900

WOW! Adorable home with just about everything being remodeled. Home has an awesome covered back porch that could easily be converted into more living space if needed. Brand new kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops, brand new heat pump, new pressure tank, Master bathroom totally remodeled including new vanity and tub surround, new plumbing, all electrical upgraded including new light fixtures, outlets and switches replaced, new carpet and flooring, ducts cleaned, new sheetrock installed and fresh paint. Nice size master bedroom with double closets. Roof, distribution box and tilt-in windows are couple years old. Nice peaceful setting that has 1.26 acres. Nice lot with huge backyard that goes to a creek. Convenient location. Loan Options available.