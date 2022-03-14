3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $189,900

Every Square inch renovated!! This charming house has new vinyl plank, tile and paint throughout, new cabinets, new appliances, new windows, a new HVAC, new water heater, 3 year old roof, new tile showers, new lighting and even a new deck in the back. Enjoy your privacy in the fenced in back yard, new grass seed and hay was just put down. The 30X18 foot garage has electricity and has already been roughed in for a bath if desired. Schedule your own private showing today, this one won't last long!!