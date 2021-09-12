Bring your horses. This animal friendly property has a great 2/3 stall barn ready to be used. 10 acres with approximately 3 acres of fenced in land. Great hunting and horse trails through the woods. With a fenced in dog lot beside the house. Home has a large kitchen and oversized living room/den area with a woodstove. Private master bath with walk in shower and garden tub. Very peaceful and private property with mountain views. Property lines on GIS are incorrect, please see attached plat.
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $209,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Where crepes once were flipped, burritos will soon be rolled.
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
A Lynchburg man has been charged in connection with a series of curbside waste fires in Lynchburg earlier in the summer and was granted bond on Tuesday.
Alan Bumgarner, a youth sports coordinator for Amherst County’s recreation and parks department and former Amherst County School Board member,…
'We get to tell a different story:' Virginia unveils what will replace the 1887 time capsule inside Lee monument
- Updated
The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue is coming down Wednesday morning. The day before the planned removal, Virginia officials unveiled the 39 artifacts chosen to capture the modern era.
Clark Todd Scully, Jr., 72, of Big Island, died after a Monday-afternoon crash, police said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
After Sept. 11, 2001, Johnathon Roberts, of Lynchburg, knew that "I was done not knowing what I was going to do with my future."
Amid rising hospitalization rates, Centra Health has started releasing information on the number and severity of its coronavirus cases.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.