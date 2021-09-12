 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $209,500

Bring your horses. This animal friendly property has a great 2/3 stall barn ready to be used. 10 acres with approximately 3 acres of fenced in land. Great hunting and horse trails through the woods. With a fenced in dog lot beside the house. Home has a large kitchen and oversized living room/den area with a woodstove. Private master bath with walk in shower and garden tub. Very peaceful and private property with mountain views. Property lines on GIS are incorrect, please see attached plat.

