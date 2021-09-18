 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $209,900

Attention first time home buyers, new families, empty nesters, and anyone in between... brand new construction within budget. Perfect floor plan with everything you need on one level. Conveniently located to Bedford, Lynchburg, and Smith Mountain Lake. Country living at its finest! Be quick though, because at this low price it won't last long.

