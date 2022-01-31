3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $224,900

If you are looking for a little acreage & a newly remodeled home to love, this 3 bedroom/2 full bath home is in a beautiful Bedford County country setting ready for you! 10 minutes to Bedford and just passed the Goode line. Home has a new roof, new HVAC, all new luxury vinyl plank flooring along with new appliances, fireplace and more. The master on-suite is spacey with it's own free standing tub & subway tile shower, along with a walk-in closet. Another full bathroom leads to a room laundry area & the sunken den is great for entertaining. Open eat-in kitchen stacked with an island & buffet, surrounded by subway tile. Mountain views with a newly graveled circular drive and new front porch.