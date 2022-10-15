3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $239,900

A retreat waiting to call home. This brand new single level living 3 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for your decorating touches. The open floor plan invites the family to relax. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, and a sliding door to a back porch with seasonal views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The bedrooms feature a walk in closet. Master bath has free standing tub and a large separate shower and a dual sink vanity. This home is conveniently located close to Smith Mountain Lake, Bedford, and Lynchburg.