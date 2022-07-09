 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $239,900

New construction on 1.5 acre lot and is conveniently located to Bedford, Lynchburg, and Smith Mountain Lake. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The one level living open floor plan offers room for entertaining guests. Spacious kitchen is highlighted with bar seating at the island and a large walk-in pantry. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Master bath offers double vanity sink. Enjoy the serenity of country living on the back deck.

