 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $259,900

Amazing potential for this 2352 sqft ranch on 3.67 acres just waiting for your finishes! Recent price reduction of 10k for preferred updates and/or privacy fence. Excellent location close enough to walk to Liberty High/Middle School! Home features remodeled kitchen and guest bathroom with shiplap ceilings. All New windows except sunroom, New Trane HVAC installed 2019, New SS appliances purchased 2020, 2 extra bonus rooms, large laundry area, separate dining space, hardwood floors in main area, 3/4 unfinished bsmt, handicap friendly home. Septic pumped September 1, 2021. Shed purchased 2020 and conveys

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years
Crime News

Final defendant in Forest murder case gets 20 years

Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert