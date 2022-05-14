 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $300,000

Beautiful new build is ready for you! Very nice split bedroom design with mountain views. Large great room with LVT flooring. Indirect lighting, ceiling fans. Breakfast area with sliding door access to rear Trex decking. Kitchen has granite countertops, soft close drawers and cabinets, stainless steel Samsung appliances. Large walk in pantry. Main level en suite with walk in closet, walk in shower, dual vanity with upgraded plumbing fixtures. Main level laundry room. Covered front porch. Level yard. Convenient to everything!

