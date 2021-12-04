 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $309,900

One level living on 2 acres in Jefferson Forest school district. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious great room, custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless appliances, master bedroom with tray ceiling & ensuite full bath, 9 foot ceilings, separate laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage. The exterior of the home offers a brick and vinyl exterior, level yard and mature trees. Don't miss the opportunity to own this wonderful home. Call today to schedule your private showing.

