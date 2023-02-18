Open House Sunday, Feb 19th 2-4! Enjoy one level living in this gorgeous new construction home! Conveniently located and only minutes to 460 and 221. Open floor plan and split bedroom design. This home has many upgrades including luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close drawers and cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful light fixtures and more! You will love the spacious primary bedroom with its large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom! Sliding glass doors lead from the breakfast area out onto the rear deck with Trex decking, overlooking the scenic backyard with views of a creek and woods. The crawl space is spacious, completely waterproofed and XL, no crawling needed. It has ample space for extra storage. This home is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $315,000
