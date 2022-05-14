This beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath home is located on over an acre in the Victoria Lakes Community less than 5 minutes from the town of Bedford. Come see this inviting 3 bedroom 3 bath home set on a beautiful 1+ acre lot in the lovely Victoria Lakes Community in Bedford County. Upstairs boasts beautiful floors throughout the open concept living, dining and kitchen area and bedrooms. A spacious master with trey ceilings, LED lighting, two closets, two vanities, a double shower, and an amazing jetted tub with a large picture window allowing tons of natural light will make you never want to leave home! The other two bedrooms are located next to the guest bath. In the basement you will find a mud/laundry/utility room as you enter the house from the garage. There is also a large bonus room with two closets and a half bath! Enjoy this home's open floor plan with stainless appliances, water softener system and whole house steam humidifier (Aprilaire) and disposal. Make this house your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $319,900
