3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $324,900

2 Car Concrete Driveway with Turnaround..Beautiful new one level home with a basement in Bedford County 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and roughed in basement for full bath and 4th bedroom. Large covered front porch. Level 1 acre lot with room for garden. vaulted ceilings. Water proof floors ..granite counter tops. large walk-in closets. Beautiful view of Blueridge Mts. Shentel Internet Agent related to owner.Completed and ready for buyers to move in.