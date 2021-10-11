 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $329,900

Here is that hard to find one level home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room w/ vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace and sliders to rear deck. Formal dining, kitchen large enough to really work in plus a full unfinished basement with bath rough in and second brick fireplace. The basement is ready to expand if needed, but offers abundant storage and / or work shop possibilities. Master offers a private bath with four foot walk in shower. Hall bath includes tub / shower combination. Side area fenced for dogs. Second building lots conveys with this property and is including in lot size, offering over one acre of lush-green grass for play, gardening and / or pets.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert