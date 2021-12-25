Beautiful new one level home with a basement in Bedford County 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and roughed in basement for full bath and 4th bedroom. Large covered front porch. Level 1 acre lot with room for garden. vaulted ceilings. Water proof floors ..granite counter tops. large walk-in closets. Beautiful view of Blueridge Mts. Shentel Internet Agent related to owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $329,900
