3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $329,900

New construction one level with 1 acre lot in Bedford Co. with breath taking views of the Blue Ridge Mts. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Rough-in for bath in basement.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
New construction one level with 1 acre lot in Bedford Co. with breath taking views of the Blue Ridge Mts. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Rough-in for bath in basement.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A new type of business has launched in the area now that state legislation allows adults 21 and older to possess small amounts of marijuana an…
Another Liberty University student who said her reports of being raped by another student last year were mismanaged and pushed under the rug h…
Two Lynchburg-area airports will receive more than $7 million in direct grants as a result of the recently passed federal infrastructure bill,…
New townhomes at the corner of Court and 5th Street show off a little bit of modern and a little bit of Atlanta design amidst Lynchburg’s hist…
A Lynchburg family now has assurance that their daughter will get care from state providers that aligns with her religious beliefs after officials signed a settlement this month in their lawsuit.
A Lynchburg man was found guilty Monday of hitting and killing a pedestrian last year while driving drunk.
Collin Slagle couldn't wait to become a Raider one day.
Lynchburg police are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.
The two Seminole District foes meet at 7:30 Friday night at Stinger Stadium.
Takisha Fowlkes is a self-proclaimed history buff. And there aren't many better places for a history buff to be in Central Virginia than Patrick Henry's Red Hill in Brookneal.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.