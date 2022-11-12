3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $389,000

Nestled sweetly in the woods, this beautifully constructed home has everything to offer! Centrally located just minutes from 460 and downtown Bedford, this home offers one-level living at its finest! The warmth of the sunlight let in by the 9-foot ceilings highlights the open concept and welcomes you home. Enjoy cooking in the beautifully designed kitchen with stunning granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pull up to the island or have a more formal meal in the dining area and retreat to the back deck to enjoy the peacefulness of the property. Enjoy the privacy of the primary bedroom with the en-suite bathroom and custom tiled shower and walk-in closet. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, along with a shared bath, are perfect for the kids or a lovely guest suite and office. The huge 2-car garage and spacious mudroom are a must-have catch-all for busy people! With custom touches throughout, this home is one-of-a-kind! Don't miss your opportunity to make it yours!