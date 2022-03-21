3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $419,900

The most gorgeous retreat! - Lovely multi-level home. Incredible views in all directions. Being sold with a total of 26.99 acres. Hunt, hike and enjoy life. Great for horses too. 20'x44' barn with plenty of level pasture (hard to find in the mountains). Ride your horse up to the parkway in Jefferson National Forest and access the Henderson Horse Trail. Best riding ever to enjoy the sights and sounds of Overstreet Creek tumbling along beside you and passing the waterfalls along the way. Charming home has a country kitchen adjoining a huge solarium with unobstructed views! Stone fireplace with gas logs in LR. Wonderful terrace level rec room with bathroom/laundry, woodstove and gas wall heater. Detached 24 x 36 garage/shop. Escape from crazy. Fall asleep to peace and quiet, not traffic - only the wind in the trees and an occasional hoot owl. Wake to what feels like a new world every day.