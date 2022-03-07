 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $434,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $434,900

The most gorgeous retreat! - Lovely multi-level home. Incredible views in all directions. Being sold with a total of 26.99 acres. Hunt, hike and enjoy life. Great for horses too. 20'x44' barn with plenty of level pasture (hard to find in the mountains). Ride your horse up to the parkway in Jefferson National Forest and access the Henderson Horse Trail. Best riding ever to enjoy the sights and sounds of Overstreet Creek tumbling along beside you and passing the waterfalls along the way. Charming home has a country kitchen adjoining a huge solarium with unobstructed views! Stone fireplace with gas logs in LR. Wonderful terrace level rec room with bathroom/laundry, woodstove and gas wall heater. Detached 24 x 36 garage/shop. Escape from crazy. Fall asleep to peace and quiet, not traffic - only the wind in the trees and an occasional hoot owl. Wake to what feels like a new world every day.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

Police: Man fatally shot in Lynchburg

"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.

After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

No embarrassing curtain calls, no showboating, no gleeful shock at what she'd just accomplished. Just one wave after finishing her final race. And then, with a modest smile, the champ was gone. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert