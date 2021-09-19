 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $449,900

This is a storybook setting: a classic Cape Cod with covered front porch, with meandering paved driveway, surrounded by mature hardwood trees... this is where memories are made!! Fully equipped granite kitchen: Frigidaire Gallery appliances, breakfast bar+nook. Conveniently located by an attached 2 car garage. Rear deck: shaded+great for morning coffee. Large pantry, M/L laundry are accessible to the kitchen. Desirable M/L MBR w/ WIC. Formal LR has brick FP, crown molding detail. Lovely, sunny DR with HWF, bay window, exterior views of privacy/trees. Garage is O/S, has tons of storage, work space. Upper level has remodeled bath: jacuzzi tub, shower wall jets, handheld shower faucet. Two large BRs, tons of closet space. Lower walkout level is a great apartment. Custom designed+built theater room with projector/ retrac. screen. Beautiful built ins, tray ceilings, custom woodwork throughout the lower level. Full kitchen-DW, range, micro. Full bath. Auto light closets. '15 Dual zone HVAC.

