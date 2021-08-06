3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $550,000

A wonderfully laying land property with ranch home in the Blue Ridge Mountains!! Split bedroom design home with MBR and 2 aux BR and hall bath. Cathedral ceiling LR, EIK. Front deck has central screened porch with views all around. Rear deck looks up to the National Forest. Full basement with woodstove, bonus room, laundry, storage, walkout to patio. Two car detached garage. Trails around the acreage. Very privately located home. Barn, historic stone retaining walls around the property. Gorgeous setting. Don't miss it!