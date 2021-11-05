3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $624,650
A Saturday evening crash in Charlotte County killed a Brookneal man when his car ran off the road and hit multiple trees.
A new food truck and retail center is planned for 8012 Timberlake Rd.
Whether a Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting up shop in Madison Heights would be a major victory for Amherst County or a detriment to it depends …
One person died after a crash Thursday in Lynchburg, police said Sunday.
More than 70 BWX Technologies employees and their supporters gathered Wednesday outside the company’s downtown Lynchburg headquarters, many he…
Liberty was one of four schools to receive an invitation Wednesday from Conference USA. The other schools are New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State.
Write-in votes abound, leaving race for Bedford County School Board District 2 seat too close to call
With nearly 2,600 write-in votes cast in the race for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board, Tuesday night’s results are too close to name a winner.
A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of his sister, a Madison Heights woman, following an afternoon crash on…
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man accused of shooting a man nearly two years ago near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was found guilty …
All 100 of Virginia's House of Delegates seats were up for grabs this year. Delegates serve two-year terms. Here's a look at unofficial results from districts with ties to the Lynchburg area.