3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $624,700

A beloved local restaurant open for half a century is closing its doors after Saturday night.
A Virginia man died Monday, a day after his wife was killed and their eight children were injured when their Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended, state police said.
Firefighters were on the scene Friday evening of a large blaze at 31 Cabell Street in Lynchburg that injured one person.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
A judge signed off Wednesday on a 15-year sentence for a Lynchburg man convicted of voluntary manslaughter from a 2018 shooting in the Diamond Hill neighborhood.
Woody Watts bills himself as a skeptic, but the lifelong kind — someone who has been looking for signs forever.
'We are failing these young people': Data shows thousands of Lynchburg City Schools students performing below grade level
Thousands of Lynchburg City Schools students are performing below grade level in some subjects.
MONROE, La. — Malik Willis and a renewed defensive effort helped a stunned Liberty overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter.
The line made running the football a near impossibility for Heritage, and the Bulldogs' offense rattled off back-to-back 21-point quarters to earn a shocking 49-10 victory at Lynchburg City Stadium.
An Appomattox man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.