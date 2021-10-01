3 Bedroom Home in Bedford - $624,775
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg-area business leaders say a recently announced effort by President Joe Biden to require vaccines at businesses with 100 or more empl…
A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday and charged with reckless driving and felony hit and run in connection with the death of a pedestrian on S…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
Just more than three years after the shooting death of a Forest man, the last chapter in his murder case was closed Friday with the sentencing of the fourth and final defendant involved in what’s been described as a robbery turned fatal.
- Updated
LCA sustained its momentum in the second half for a 35-7 victory over the Bees at Liberty University's Williams Stadium.
New doughnut business opens
- Updated
As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law.
RUSTBURG — Brenda Zegarelli walked the halls of her former high school — now Rustburg Middle School — with her granddaughter, Sabrina Zegarell…
Officials: Virginia music festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out
- Updated
Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.